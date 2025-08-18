Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

NDA’s choice for Vice President

ByHT Editorial
Updated on: Aug 18, 2025 08:48 pm IST

CP Radhakrishnan ticks multiple boxes for the BJP and its alliance partners

Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan, 68, will very likely be the next Vice-President (VP) of India, considering that the National Democratic Alliance has the numbers to get its nominee elected to the office. Radhakrishnan, a senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu and twice a Lok Sabha MP, is an interesting choice; and his political career is in sharp contrast to his predecessor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned unexpectedly in late July. Unlike Dhankhar, who was a late entrant into the BJP after having worked in the Janata Dal and the Congress, Radhakrishnan’s political grooming was in the RSS (starting in his teens) before he moved to build the BJP organisation in Tamil Nadu when the political climate in the state was unfriendly to the party.

Politics apart, CP Radhakrishnan’s likely ascent to the VP’s office enhances regional diversity in high public office (PTI) PREMIUM
Politics apart, CP Radhakrishnan’s likely ascent to the VP’s office enhances regional diversity in high public office (PTI)

The VP’s is a post rich in symbolism, and hence, the choice for the office is important from the perspective of political optics. In this respect, Radhakrishnan ticks many boxes for the BJP (the party has said its allies are on board with its pick). One, he is a party insider with strong ideological moorings and discipline, having been involved in organisational work for many years. His entry into electoral politics in the 1990s coincided with the expansion of the NDA in Tamil Nadu, which appeared out of bounds for the BJP, a party seen as the antithesis of the Dravidian ideology. Radhakrishnan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore, an industrial city, in 1998 and 1999, with the support of the AIADMK and DMK, respectively, which suggests an ability to negotiate political contradictions. While he lost in 2014 and 2019, he still ended up with almost a third of the votes cast. Two, the choice of a Tamil for an important constitutional post should serve the BJP well when elections take place in the state next year. It could defuse the DMK’s charge that the BJP is prone to ignoring the interests of Tamils. Three, Radhakrishnan belongs to the Gounder caste, an OBC community, with significant political and economic influence in western Tamil Nadu. It may also help the BJP firm up its alliance with the AIADMK, which is strong in western Tamil Nadu: AIADMK chief and former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswamy, also a Gounder, has already welcomed Radhakrishnan’s nomination. Four, it could help the BJP at a time OBC consolidation is gaining traction in national politics — Dravidian politics itself is centred on OBC empowerment.

Politics apart, Radhakrishnan’s likely ascent to the VP’s office enhances regional diversity in high public office: Southern India has been relatively under-represented since Venkiah Naidu demitted office as VP in 2022. That said, Radhakrishnan will need all his parliamentary and political experience to conduct the Upper House.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editorials / NDA’s choice for Vice President
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On