Need to be careful about legislating care

The Telangana government’s Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026, comes against the backdrop of abandonment or neglect of dependent parents by their children and, consequently, the rising burden on the State to provide for such parents. The bill mandates a deduction of 15% of the salary or ₹10,000, whichever is less, from a public or private sector employee or a public representative who neglects their parents. This amount will be paid directly to the parents. Although the draft law seems well-intended, its implementation could face several complex social, legal, and practical challenges. The Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill is moored in existing social norms but it could have unintended social consequences, deepening rifts beyond repair. (@tg_governor X/ANI)

The bill is moored in existing social norms — adult children are expected to assume care duties for ageing, dependent parents — but it could have unintended social consequences, deepening rifts beyond repair. Adjudging “neglect” across broad areas such as housing, health care and financial security will be challenging. Family situations (such as differing treatment for children of different genders, cases of childhood neglect) and needs of the elderly (disabilities/morbidities versus those with reasonable health) vary greatly between households, as do familial structures (single-child households versus those with multiple children). Given the chances of misapplication of the Bill’s provisions, a litigatory nightmare looms. There is a question of parity too — what about neglect by the self-employed or those earning outside formal employment?

And if it proves excessively punitive for low-income earners, especially those with other dependents, the Bill will create new challenges, eventually burdening the State. The Telangana government needs to be more circumspect in trying to address a social problem with legislation instead of reinforcing the consensus on norms.