e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial

Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial

The gathering was irresponsible. Identify other locations, test aggressively

editorials Updated: Mar 31, 2020 19:28 IST
Hindustan Times
The government has done well in identifying 10 such locations — which have witnessed a high number of cases, and where the possibility of spread is high
The government has done well in identifying 10 such locations — which have witnessed a high number of cases, and where the possibility of spread is high(PTI)
         

Nizamuddin has emerged as the latest coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hotspot in India. A congregation at the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat saw a few thousand participants — even when it had become clear that social distancing norms were essential to battle the pandemic, and the Delhi government banned gatherings of more than 50. While a thorough probe may be needed about the sequence of events, both the organisers of the gathering, and the local administration, which allowed such a gathering to take place, exhibited a high degree of irresponsibility.

The Nizamuddin case underlines why it is important to focus on high-risk clusters. The government has done well in identifying 10 such locations — which have witnessed a high number of cases, and where the possibility of spread is high. It is important to expand the focus and bring in more rural locations within its ambit. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which send migrants to the cities, will now witness their return home; if even one of them is tested positive, the possibility of the infection spreading to the local population cannot be ruled out (and given the photographs of the rush home that was seen, it will be next to impossible to conduct a contact-tracing exercise). The Nizamuddin experience is also a cue for Indian health authorities to aggressively expand testing (and not stop at contact-tracing and quarantining), at least in these clusters. The possibility of infected asymptomatic individuals passing on the virus must be ruled out. The next step in India’s battle has to be a focus on these high-risk locations.

tags
top news
States told to trace, quarantine those who attended Nizamuddin gathering
States told to trace, quarantine those who attended Nizamuddin gathering
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
Trump, Erdogan stress need for Syria, Libya ceasefires during coronavirus
Trump, Erdogan stress need for Syria, Libya ceasefires during coronavirus
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
‘I’m supporting Afridi’: Yuvraj stands with Pak star to fight Covid-19
‘I’m supporting Afridi’: Yuvraj stands with Pak star to fight Covid-19
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
China’s hollow ‘virus diplomacy’ and a look at Beijing’s missteps
China’s hollow ‘virus diplomacy’ and a look at Beijing’s missteps
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

opinion