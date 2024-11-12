Perpetual firecracker ban needs serious work

The Supreme Court’s direction to the Delhi government to decide within two weeks if there should be a year-round ban on firecrackers comes in the context of the city’s abysmal air quality. Delhi is likely to end 2024 without a single good air day, and an HT analysis shows that despite overall improvement in the Capital, the air quality in eight out of 10 pollution hotspots hasn’t improved much in the last five years. A trader sorts firecracker boxes for setup inside his stall on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, October 22, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave (REUTERS)

Given how intractable the problem appears, banning firecrackers in perpetuity can help avoid one source of pollutants and toxic residue — at least on paper. Festive-time bans, an annual fixture now, have been blatantly violated, with the administration unenthused about enforcing the ban. Thus, the prospects of a year-round ban being effective seem rather dim. Without buy-in from buyers, manufacturers, and traders, it will be another conspicuous mockery of the State’s ability and willingness to effectuate a progressive measure against popular will. At the same time, it has to be seen as an airshed issue rather than being limited to the Capital’s administrative jurisdiction capital — quite like how crop stubble burning is being viewed today.

The Court did well in delinking religion and bursting firecrackers. There has been a campaign to paint firecracker bursting as integral to Hindu religious identity given its strong association with Diwali, and thereby equate pollution concerns with targeting of religious traditions. The Court’s observations should encourage the political class to mould perceptions to the contrary — if short-termism doesn’t get in the way. The city must also efficiently address other (and usually more significant) pollution sources, such as road and construction dust, and vehicular fumes, if the right to pollution-free living that the apex court has batted for is to be realised.