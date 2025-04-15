Menu Explore
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
Polls in sight, churn in Bihar politics

ByHT Editorial
Apr 15, 2025 08:49 PM IST

Electoral politics is also a game of perceptions. With assembly elections due in Bihar, the exit of a high-profile leader can cause ripples

The exit of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) led by former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras from the NDA is unlikely to have any immediate impact on the alliance in Bihar. The RLJP, an offshoot of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founded by the late Ramvilas Paswan, has no MLA or MP. Paras, Paswan’s brother, has lost the battle for the latter’s formidable legacy as a Dalit leader to his nephew, Chirag Paswan. After backing Paras initially in the uncle-nephew spat, the BJP co-opted Chirag Paswan into the NDA and allotted five Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2024 general elections to the his LJP (Ramvilas), all of which it won. Thereafter, Paras reconciled with his marginalised status in the NDA until he quit the coalition on Monday.

Paras has spoken fondly about Lalu Prasad suggesting that he may consider joining the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan PREMIUM
Should Paras’s exit matter then? Electoral politics is also a game of perceptions. With assembly elections due in Bihar, the exit of a high-profile leader can cause ripples. Paras has spoken fondly about Lalu Prasad suggesting that he may consider joining the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. The RJD-Congress-Left coalition in Bihar lacks recognisable Dalit leaders and Paras can be a useful addition, especially because the NDA is better placed to attract the nearly 20% Dalit vote in the state since it includes the parties led by former CM Jiten Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan. Paras’s exit also comes in the backdrop of the unrest in the JD(U) over the party’s position on the Waqf Act — a few Muslim leaders from the JD(U) resigned over the issue.

The NDA in Bihar is a formidable social alliance, but resignations may influence voter perceptions. Interestingly, the BJP as leader of the NDA has always been indulgent towards bits-and-pieces players. The calculation is even the smallest party helps in enhancing the perception that the NDA is a broad coalition and expanding the vote base through accretion. This stance will be tested in Bihar.

Tuesday, April 15, 2025
