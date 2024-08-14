Public health care needs a cure for touts
Unless public health care’s inadequacy and low penetration rates for health insurance are addressed, the issue of middlemen can’t be resolved, along with the attendant risks.
The multiple roles that the accused in the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder juggled in the government hospital where the latter was employed, expose how the inadequacy of public health care infrastructure and personnel has led to a network of touts and middlemen. This is true even in the best government facilities, including in the national Capital. Touts lubricate everything at these facilities, creaking under the massive footfalls they receive, from booking ambulances to even arranging for blood. Informal as this ecosystem is, it goes unregulated and leaves patients and their families with little recourse when things go wrong. This has also created a shadow economy of kickbacks and inducements involving public-sector personnel who serve as feeder lines for the private sector (nursing homes when the patients fail to find a bed in the government hospital, diagnostics facilities when the waiting time in public facilities runs into weeks.) Monitoring and weeding out touts, even when attempted, does little to cleanse the system permanently, given the sheer number of patients seeking access and attention, desperately grasping at straws.
Public health inadequacy is exacerbated by the question of affordability. Quality tertiary health services in the private sector remain very expensive for the masses, leaving the public sector as the only option. And despite rising private sector and public-funded health insurance, many Indians still remain entirely without cover, or without adequate cover. Unless public health care’s inadequacy and low penetration rates for health insurance are addressed, the issue of middlemen can’t be resolved, along with the attendant risks.