Release leaders and restore rights in Kashmir

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 20:16 IST

It has been a little more than five months since Parliament effected a change in the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The move had been accompanied by a set of drastic measures — cutting off landline, mobile and Internet connectivity; widespread detentions of activists; restrictions on Opposition politicians’ travel to the Valley; additional deployment of security personnel. The government argued that this will lead to greater integration of the region with the rest of the country. But critics pointed out that the government had sacrificed democratic rights in its quest for security.

It is now time to review the record so far. Some restrictions have been lifted — landline and mobile connectivity is back, messaging services have been partially restored, a set of leaders have been released under conditions. But as this newspaper has argued in the past, this is not sufficient.

The key to the greater integration of the Valley is allowing space for full political activity and restoring all rights to citizens. There is no rationale to hold leaders such as Farooq and Omar Abdullah, or Mehbooba Mufti, who have sworn by the Indian Constitution and kept the Indian flag flying in exceptionally difficult times in the Valley, under detention. Their release will be a huge signal about the Centre’s commitment to revive democratic activity. It will also be a step towards eventual elections, which is the only way to have a democratically-elected legitimate government. At the same time, the Centre must also restore connectivity, including Internet connections, fully, and enable citizens to exercise the same rights as citizens elsewhere in India. This will win their trust and counter the criticism in the international community about India’s commitment to human rights. India has to secure itself and be prepared to fight terrorism, especially in a region like Kashmir. But democracy and rights in Kashmir will only aid that fight, not harm it.