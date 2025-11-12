Responding to the Delhi blast

As investigations progress in the Red Fort blast case, in which at least 10 people were killed when a car laden with explosives blew up near the monument in the national capital on Monday, November 10, three aspects deserve consideration.

The first is the measured and responsible way in which the State has reacted to the blast. It was not quick to label the blast a terror attack, but focused on gathering the facts first. The authorities waited till they had enough proof before linking the blast to the seizure of a huge tranche of explosive material from Faridabad a day earlier. And it shared its belief (off-record) that the blast was caused by panic, as one of the operatives of the terror cell unearthed in that city sought to make good his escape. All through, there has been no sabre rattling, no bravado, no calling out of Pakistan. Indeed, this is the way it must always be — but it rarely is in the heat of the moment.

The second is the gaps the blast has shown up in Delhi’s own security net. The last terror attack in the national capital was in 2011, and it is only natural for some degree of complacency to have crept in over the years, even as the challenges and threats have multiplied. Like all police forces, the Delhi Police are woefully short-staffed; and despite the overwhelming number of CCTV cameras in the Capital — more than in any other Indian city — there isn’t much effort on visual surveillance. A review (and upgrade, if required) is called for.

The third is the worrying level of radicalisation on display among members of the Pulwama-Faridabad module (as some intelligence agencies have termed the cell). Highly educated, with good career prospects, and seemingly well-integrated, members of the module do not fit the image of the everyday terrorist. Many of those arrested, including a woman operative, are doctors.

Even as investigative agencies focus on the arms seized from members of the module, the sources of their finances, and the people they were communicating with, they would do well to understand their motivations — and how they were radicalised.