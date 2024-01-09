close_game
close_game
News / Editorials / Save Lakshadweep from mass tourism

Save Lakshadweep from mass tourism

ByHT Editorial
Jan 09, 2024 10:20 PM IST

Lakshadweep is, no doubt, fabulous. However, its fragile ecology and limited resources are constraints when it comes to mass tourism

There is a buzz about Lakshadweep following the PM’s visit there and the unsavoury comments made by a few politicians from the Maldives, including ministers. As Delhi-Malé ties nosedive, a case is being made to turn the Lakshadweep islands into a high-end beach tourism destination, an alternative to the Maldives. Lakshadweep is, no doubt, fabulous: It has expansive sandy beaches, and coral reefs and offers water sports such as scuba diving, and windsurfing. However, its fragile ecology and limited resources are constraints when it comes to mass tourism. Any plan to turn it into a destination that rivals the Maldives will need a massive overhaul of the infrastructure, which is currently meant to service its 60,000-plus local residents.

Maldives consistently draws higher tourist volumes, notably from India, compared to the relatively modest tourist activity in Lakshadweep. (File) PREMIUM
Maldives consistently draws higher tourist volumes, notably from India, compared to the relatively modest tourist activity in Lakshadweep. (File)

Lakshadweep, which is about 36 islands and some atolls, reefs and sandbanks, is hard pressed for water — water sources are available mostly on the 10 inhabited islands — and is dependent on diesel plants for electricity with the diesel shipped in from mainland India. Tourism has not taken off in a big way as it is very capital-intensive. The islands have a reasonably robust local economy, which is dependent on coconut and fisheries — the coconut economy is linked to the mainland whereas the availability of tuna in the surrounding waters has allowed the island to plug into fisheries exports. The islands can do with a big upgrade in transport and communication — more flights, ships, ferries, and affordable chopper services, particularly — since the islanders, who are linguistically and culturally related to Malayalis, depend on the mainland for medical care and education. However, attempts to privilege high-end tourism over local industry should factor in the economic and ecological consequences. Every picture postcard location need not be turned into a selfie point or a tourist haven.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out