Shoot the messenger to reclaim narrative

What started as Israel’s just response against a Hamas-organised terrorist attack on October 7, 2023, has slipped into a genocidal war on Gaza, inviting censure and condemnation. Tel Aviv seems to blame the media for losing the battle of perception instead of ending the war that has claimed over 60,000 lives. Now, it appears to be targeting the messenger. On Sunday, six people, including four Al Jazeera journalists, their driver, and a freelance journalist, were killed in a drone attack by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in Gaza. Tel Aviv has claimed that the Al Jazeera crew were members of Hamas without any substantial evidence.

These attacks are nothing but desperate attempts to restrict journalists from reporting the disaster unravelling on the ground. Tel Aviv may want the media to exclusively tell its version of the war rather than let independent or even opposition voices have their say in a very polarised environment. But physical elimination of media crosses red lines and falls into the domain of war crimes. The Geneva Conventions, after all, extend the full scope of protection granted to civilians in war zones to journalists reporting war. According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a media watchdog, over 200 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the war began in 2023. It is natural for hostile administrations in strife-torn areas to view journalists as an uncomfortable presence. But Sunday’s brazen attack on the media tent is another sign of Israel’s excess.