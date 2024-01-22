close_game
close_game
News / Editorials / SP-RLD deal marks a start for INDIA in UP

SP-RLD deal marks a start for INDIA in UP

ByHT Editorial
Jan 22, 2024 04:26 PM IST

With Mandir on the centrestage and the Congress embracing social justice politics, the battle lines are clearly drawn out in UP.

The seat-sharing deal announced by the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal on Friday is the first step by the INDIA bloc constituents towards consolidating the opposition against the BJP-led NDA in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming general elections. The SP, the main opposition party in UP, is in talks with the Congress, which reportedly has demanded a big chunk of the 80 Lok Sabha seats from the state. However, both sides have been optimistic that they will be able to reach an understanding.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary during the joint election campaign, in Bijnor on Thursday. (ANI Photo) PREMIUM
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary during the joint election campaign, in Bijnor on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The SP-RLD deal is not surprising since both parties have a common legacy and their vote bases overlap. Yadavs, the Muslim and Jat peasantry, beneficiaries of the green revolution, form the core vote of the alliance. This is the political coalition Choudhary Charan Singh, former PM and a stalwart of anti-Congress politics, had successfully forged in UP in the 1970s onwards. Even though the 2013 communal violence wreaked the social coalition, the combine continues to be influential in western UP: The SP-RLD-BSP gathbandhan won seven seats from this region in the 2019 general elections.

This time the gathbandhan will miss the Bahujan Samaj Party, which retains significant influence in the region, unless Mayawati does a rethink. The Congress complements the SP-RLD alliance, but it can hardly compensate for the BSP. The Congress tends to perform better in the general elections than the assembly polls, though it retains an exaggerated sense of its influence in a state that was its stronghold till the 1980s. UP was the ground where Mandal and Mandir politics fought for legitimacy and supremacy in the 1990s and thereafter, which led to the rise of the BJP, SP and BSP and the decline of the Congress. With Mandir on the centrestage and the Congress embracing social justice politics, the battle lines are clearly drawn out in UP.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On