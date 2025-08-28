Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
The 2030 CWG push for the 2036 Olympics

ByHT Editorial
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 08:37 pm IST

The 2010 Commonwealth Games made the public and the athletes aware of what it took to succeed in major sporting events

The Centre has pitched Ahmedabad as a potential host for the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG), and while the pitch isn’t unexpected, it is interesting as it foreshadows the city’s pitch to host the Olympics in 2036. The Union cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, named Ahmedabad as the “ideal” venue because of its “world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture”. With a newly minted national sports policy, the government wants to raise the profile of Indian sports, and the attempt to emerge as a host for high-profile global events is also aimed at that. It will also hopefully help local talent, generate spectator interest, and boost real estate.

The 2010 CWG held in Delhi is mostly remembered for the delays and corruption, but beyond that, the construction of new sports complexes alongside major renovations to venues helped Indian athletes greatly. (Hindustan Times) PREMIUM
The 2010 CWG held in Delhi is mostly remembered for the delays and corruption, but beyond that, the construction of new sports complexes alongside major renovations to venues helped Indian athletes greatly. (Hindustan Times)

Most importantly, the bid for the 2030 CWG may also help India fulfill two key requirements for the 2036 Olympic bid — infrastructure and success on the sporting field. The 2010 CWG held in Delhi is mostly remembered for the delays and corruption, but beyond that, the construction of new sports complexes alongside major renovations to venues helped Indian athletes greatly. The funding given to athletes and sporting federations also led to India claiming its best-ever medal tally of 101 medals, and the first-ever gold medals in women’s wrestling and gymnastics. It made the public and the athletes aware of what it took to succeed in major sporting events. It was this push that led to India starting to make a mark at the world level. The 2030 and 2036 bids have the potential to take this start and make it a push for sustained excellence. It could herald an era that will see Indian sport truly come of age on the global scene.

