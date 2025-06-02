The BRS turmoil and parties as Family Inc

Two is trouble in most dynastic political outfits. Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) founder K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who has raised the flag of rebellion against her father is only the latest in a long line of politicians who found it difficult to reconcile with the leadership preference of their father/uncle/brother who founded the party to which they belong. The DMK, Shiv Sena, and Samajwadi Party experienced succession turbulence, and the RJD recently saw a milder version of it. Some see the shadow of a daughter-nephew tussle in the developments in the NCP, now divided into two groups. Kavitha has given a sheen of ideology to the dispute while questioning KCR’s silences on controversial issues. In a recent letter, she criticised his style of functioning and added that KCR is “like a god who is surrounded by some devils”. These “devils”, she said, proposed to merge BRS with the BJP, which she disapproved of. This is understandable since Kavitha served time in prison after central agencies booked her in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The BRS leadership, plagued by desertions and corruption cases, has refuted Kavitha’s merger allegations. What is unsaid in this family drama is Kavitha’s discomfort with the succession dynamic in BRS: KCR’s son, KT Rama Rao (KTR), is now the working president of BRS.

PREMIUM The fault mostly lies in leaders perceiving political parties as family inheritances, and not as democratic platforms. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)