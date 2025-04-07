The challenges before CPM’s new leadership

The change of guard in the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) announced on Sunday comes at a critical juncture for the party, and the larger politics it represents. The leadership question had assumed urgency after the passing of Sitaram Yechury — general secretary of the party at the time — in September last year. Former general secretary Prakash Karat assumed the mantle in the interim, but given the age criterion for Politburo membership — CPM’s decision-making body — he, along with other senior leaders (Brinda Karat, Manik Sarkar, among others), had already been counted out of the leadership search.

On Sunday, former Kerala minister and long-time Politburo member, MA Baby was named as the general secretary. Eight new members joined the Politburo as the Karats, Sarkar, and Surjya Kanta Mishra stepped down from the body, joining the party’s Central Committee as special invitees. For an ideology-driven political outfit, such transitions are also about ensuring continuity. It is against this backdrop that Prakash Karat’s statement that the transition is not a “generational shift” needs to be seen.

The task ahead for Baby is daunting, given the challenges the party is facing. The first would be the party’s stunting, with two states — Kerala and West Bengal — making up the bulk of the membership, and within that Kerala overwhelmingly so. This is not a good augury for the largest Left party in the country. The second challenge will be to cement national recall for the new leadership — Yechury, the Karats, and a few other senior leaders were prominent on the national stage while the new leadership will need to work at this. Third, Baby and the new leadership will have to contend with the shrinking of space for the Left in the political sphere. This is not just an India-specific problem; globally, there seems to be a retreat from what is understood as Left politics. The new leadership will have to hit the ground running if it is to reinvigorate the party.