The five tools against Covid-19

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:01 IST

With over 80,000 cases and 2,500 deaths, Delhi is the second most affected state in terms of the spread of Covid-19. To its credit, Delhi has tested close to half-a-million samples. But this is little consolation at a time when the disease is affecting almost every neighbourhood, people have struggled to get tested or get admitted to hospital, and the death count has climbed up. But over the past 10 days, recognising the scale of the crisis, both the Centre — led by home minister Amit Shah — and the Delhi government have stepped up to deal with a surge in cases with a renewed plan. This is positive, and if implemented well, will begin showing results.

In this backdrop, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has come up with what he called five weapons against the disease. The first is ramping up hospital beds. As a column in this paper pointed out on Sunday, 22% of Covid-19 deaths in Delhi have occurred within 24 hours of hospital admission and another 40% within 48 hours. This means that patients are getting admitted at too delayed a point, which reduces the prospects for recovery. Home isolation is essential for mild and asymptomatic cases — but hospital care is essential for those who are deteriorating. The absence of hospital beds and the complications with regard to admission often acted as a disincentive for patients. That is why ensuring enough beds is key. The second tool is testing. This newspaper has argued that the time for restrictive guidelines is over — anyone who wishes to get a test must be able to do so. Delhi has increased testing, and now has the infrastructure to do so even more. There must be no laxity on this front, for only testing can identify the infected, isolate cases, and stop people from spreading the disease, at a time when the lockdown is effectively over.

The other tools in the Delhi playbook to deal with Covid-19 include the provision of pulse oxymeters to patients (an effective way to check oxygen levels), plasma therapy (which has not yet been scientifically proven as an effective remedy but has shown positive results in moderate cases), and surveys and screening (an essential step of Covid-19 protocols). The Centre’s intervention has helped in forcing the Delhi government to recognise its mistakes and step up. Mr Kejriwal has done well in appreciating this support. It is now time to put the plan in action and provide the support Delhi’s citizens need and deserve.