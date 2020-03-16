e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Editorials / The importance of archiving

The importance of archiving

The loss of Alam Ara is the loss of one massive slice of history

editorials Updated: Mar 16, 2020 11:54 IST
Hindustan Times
Alam Ara has been lost forever since no print of the first-ever talking film made in India has survived
Alam Ara has been lost forever since no print of the first-ever talking film made in India has survived(HT Archives)
         

In March 14, 1931, Alam Ara, India’s first- ever talking film, was released. It is a historic film, not least because of the pioneering efforts of those involved in making it. Having no soundproof stages, the film had to be shot almost entirely at night when the noise from the nearby rail tracks would be minimal; actors sang their own songs to live music; and large, bulky mikes were hidden close to the actors to be able to record the sound. The great tragedy of the film, however, is that it has been lost forever since no print of the first-ever talking film made in India has survived.

This is not just the problem of Alam Ara. India has a poor record in preserving most of our heritage films. According to experts, more than 1,500 silent films were made in India, of which only about five can be found in the National Film Archive of India (NFAI). The state of regional films is even worse. Of over 100 films made in the silent era in erstwhile Madras, it is believed that only one remains.

India has a rich film tradition, and the loss of archives is not just a loss of an image but of an era of culture and history. Films are more than just entertainment; they are a record of our culture, a testimony to the evolution of society, and sometimes even time capsules of our fraught histories. Archiving is one of the most important ways of preserving our history and heritage — not just so that future generations may take pleasure from old films, but so that we may learn from that which has already been built; for we may only look into the future by standing on the shoulders of giants.

tags
top news
Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned till March 26 amid uproar; floor test deferred
Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned till March 26 amid uproar; floor test deferred
‘Allow us euthanasia’: December 16 gang rape convicts’ kin to President Kovind
‘Allow us euthanasia’: December 16 gang rape convicts’ kin to President Kovind
What Delhi’s 1st coronavirus patient did in isolation
What Delhi’s 1st coronavirus patient did in isolation
ED summons Anil Ambani over money laundering probe against Yes Bank: Report
ED summons Anil Ambani over money laundering probe against Yes Bank: Report
Covid-19 worry empties ‘Asia’s largest red-light district’ in Kolkata
Covid-19 worry empties ‘Asia’s largest red-light district’ in Kolkata
James Bond star Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus
James Bond star Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live: How it works
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live: How it works
‘Any chance of bowling straight’: Akhtar, Akram’s banter wins Internet
‘Any chance of bowling straight’: Akhtar, Akram’s banter wins Internet
trending topics
Delhi Coronavirus CaseMadhya Pradesh floor testSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

opinion