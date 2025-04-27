Menu Explore
The journey ahead in India-China ties

ByHT Editorial
Apr 27, 2025 08:12 PM IST

Restarting after a gap of five years, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a cautious and agreeable step in normalising ties

A total of 750 Indian pilgrims, in two groups, can undertake the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region between June and August this year, the external affairs ministry said on Saturday. Restarting after a gap of five years — the Covid-19 pandemic causing the disruption initially and then the military standoff in Ladakh in 2020 preventing its resumption — the pilgrimage is a cautious and agreeable step in normalising ties. The timing of the announcement comes as a sign of diplomatic rationality as India, collectively, processes the aftermath of the Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam terror attack and the government works on a response. In a world roiled by wars in eastern Europe and West Asia and a Washington-triggered pandemic of tariffs that could upend global trade, a sign of rapprochement between India and China, nuclear-armed neighbours with 2.8 billion people, is welcome.

Notwithstanding the importance of the pilgrimage, it’s important to remember that it is but one part of the complex nature of Sino-India ties

A sense of history imbues the resumption of the yatra formalised between the two countries in 1981. Then, as now, it was seen as the first sign of thaw between the two countries in two frosty decades, following the post-1962 snapping of ties. Formalising the pilgrimage was first discussed during then foreign minister AB Vajpayee’s China visit in 1979. Vajpayee later told Parliament that he had mentioned the religious importance of Kailash during interactions in Beijing. Two years later in June 1981, visiting Chinese vice premier and foreign minister Huang Hua said in New Delhi that China will make arrangements for the pilgrimage to “…what the Indians call the Kailash Mountain and Mansarovar Lake”. Notwithstanding the importance of the pilgrimage, it’s important to remember that it is but one part of the complex nature of Sino-India ties. Like the journey to the sacred mountain and the lake, the road to stabilise ties between India and China remains arduous.

