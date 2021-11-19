On Friday, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi announced that the government would pilot the repeal of farm laws. This is undoubtedly a setback for the ruling dispensation, given that the PM had invested tremendous political capital in supporting the laws despite a sustained agitation against the move. But Mr Modi candidly acknowledged that the government had failed to convince a segment of the farmers about the value of the laws. Electoral imperatives — especially the upcoming polls in Punjab, and more importantly, Uttar Pradesh — appear to have played a key role in the decision. And the Bharatiya Janata Party probably calculated that the political costs of staying the course with the laws were greater than the costs that came with a rollback.

This newspaper continues to believe that the farm laws were an important economic step —there is little doubt that Indian agriculture needs a fundamental transformation, including through more liberal markets and greater interface with industry. But the government made mistakes at all stages. It should have embarked on consultations in Punjab and Haryana right at the outset and created political constituencies of support — instead, it failed to retain even its oldest ally from Punjab. It should not have used the ordinance route to first bring in the law. It should have found a framework to engage with states and win them over, especially given that agriculture is a state subject. It should not have rammed through the bill in Parliament and, instead, sent it to a parliamentary committee, which would have led to political inputs, revision and then wider political buy-in. It should have anticipated the possibility of economic (agriculturist) and religious (Sikh) or caste (Jat) political identities merging against the move. The regime’s political supporters should not have demonised the protesters — and linked them with terror groups and separatists. They should not have used the language of coercion. And once the government held up the implementation of the laws, and offered to suspend it for 18 months, the entire legislative framework was effectively dead — and so, if it had to be repealed, it could have done so a lot earlier.

The entire episode throws up lessons. When it comes to contentious political economy questions, it is neither possible to reform by stealth nor through the power of a brute parliamentary majority anymore. Listen to stakeholders, be inclusive, respect established legislative processes, recognise the diversity of India’s socioeconomic mosaic, and embrace the democratic spirit. That is the only way to govern India.