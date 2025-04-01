Timely justice in India: Can AI be the answer?

India’s legal system is in crisis, with over 45 million pending cases, making it one of the most clogged in the world. Judicial resources are severely lacking — only 21 judges per million people — stretching courts beyond capacity and causing huge delays. This is not just a bureaucratic issue; it has real consequences. Every delayed case raises transaction costs, stalls productivity, and weakens contract enforcement, deterring investment. The social impact is equally dire, with marginalised communities, already struggling for legal representation, bearing the brunt and often waiting years for justice.

But there’s hope on the horizon. Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising industries worldwide, bringing efficiency and accessibility. It’s time to apply AI to India’s legal system on a large scale. AI can address inefficiencies, streamline processes, and make justice faster and fairer. Yet, while AI is transforming other sectors, its potential for legal reform remains largely untapped. The Supreme Court of India has begun integrating AI into its operations, using it for judicial document translation and transcribing oral arguments. These early efforts signal the potential for broader AI adoption in case management, legal research, and access to justice.

With millions of cases in the backlog, AI can help manage case tracking, scheduling, and document processing. Natural Language Processing can automate categorisation and extract key information from case files, enabling judges and clerks to access relevant documents quickly, reducing delays and human error. Studies show that AI tools like ‘Robo-Judges’ can cut down routine tasks, freeing up judicial resources for complex cases. AI could also predict outcomes based on historical data, helping manage the backlog by identifying cases most likely to settle. China’s ‘Smart Court’ model, which automates case filing, evidence processing, and preliminary data analysis, offers a blueprint for India.

One of the major barriers to justice in India is its unequal access. For many, legal services are simply too expensive. This is where AI can make a difference. Tools like chatbots and virtual assistants could offer low-cost legal advice, helping people understand their rights and navigate legal processes. For example, the Indian startup LegalWiz uses AI to simplify business registration and intellectual property filing. By expanding similar technology into family law, tenancy disputes, or even criminal cases, legal services can become more accessible to low-income communities. In the United States (US), platforms like DoNotPay have already helped millions contest parking tickets and file small claims. India could benefit from something similar.

Legal research and judicial transparency could also be significantly improved through AI. AI can sift through millions of documents in seconds, helping lawyers find the right precedents and focus on strategy rather than paperwork. Additionally, AI could enhance transparency by recording every action taken during a trial and providing public access to legal documents in real time. Blockchain technology could further ensure that these records are tamper-proof, holding the system accountable to the public.

While AI presents a groundbreaking opportunity, India must develop its own AI ecosystem for the judicial system, and not rely solely on foreign solutions. A domestically developed system means that transparency, fairness, and error‐correction mechanisms can be woven directly into the technology — tailored for India’s unique legal traditions and diverse languages, ensuring justice is accessible to all communities. This is not merely about reducing delays in case management; it’s about embedding our own values and legal precedents into the very code that drives judicial decision-making.

Moreover, by developing its own AI system, India safeguards the sensitive data that fuels our judicial process. Judicial records and legal proceedings contain information that demands strict data autonomy and robust cybersecurity. An indigenous system ensures that this critical data remains under national control, free from the risks posed by foreign surveillance or inadvertent data leaks. The long-term economic benefits — through reduced administrative costs, increased efficiency, and spurring local innovation — make this a strategic investment akin to our historic investments in space technology with Isro.

In sum, AI can revolutionise the Indian judicial system — but for this to happen effectively, India must develop its own AI ecosystem. This requires significant investment. While leading economies are pouring billions into AI, India’s financial commitment remains modest. The ₹10,371 crore ($1.25 billion) under the IndiaAI mission is a step in the right direction but pales in comparison to the funding commitments of the US, China and the European Union. If India wants a robust AI-driven judicial system that upholds its legal traditions and safeguards data sovereignty, it must scale up its investment. The future of India’s judiciary must be built by India, for India — with AI at its core.

Punarjit Roychowdhury is associate professor and head, department of economics, Shiv Nadar University. Aanshi Sharma is an independent researcher.