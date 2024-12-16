Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wah Ustad! A global musician from India

ByHT Editorial
Dec 16, 2024 08:16 PM IST

Like all great musicians, Ustad Zakir Hussain was sure of his genius, but as a refined percussionist, he took care not to overshadow the musician he accompanied.

As the disciple and son of Ustad Alla Rakha, Zakir Hussain inherited a formidable legacy. At 12, he performed with his father before an audience that included masters such as Pandit Kishan Maharaj, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, and Ravi Shankar. In later years, he would accompany Khan and Ravi Shankar, just as his father did. The exhilarating father-son duets were compositions of pure musical joy; between them, the tabla moved to the centre stage from the restricted space of an accompanying instrument. Like all great musicians, Ustad Zakir Hussain was sure of his genius, but as a refined percussionist, he took care not to overshadow the musician he accompanied. His mere presence could shift the gaze and, of course, lift the concert. Such was his charm and charisma.

(FILES) Indian musician, percussionist and tabla exponent Zakir Hussain performs during a concert at the Indian Music Experience (IME), the country’s first interactive music museum, in Bangalore on July 27, 2019. (Photo by Manjunath KIRAN / AFP) (AFP)
(FILES) Indian musician, percussionist and tabla exponent Zakir Hussain performs during a concert at the Indian Music Experience (IME), the country’s first interactive music museum, in Bangalore on July 27, 2019. (Photo by Manjunath KIRAN / AFP) (AFP)

He was the perfect percussionist for the TV age. His youthful looks, curls swinging as bols flew off the tabla, and stage presence complemented the joyous music he created. In many ways, he was the perfect successor to Ravi Shankar. In the 1960s, Ravi Shankar (with Alla Rakha) charmed the Woodstock and introduced a generation of westerners to Indian music. In the 1970s, a young Zakir Hussain teamed up with guitarist John McLaughlin and others to form the band, Shakti, which experimented with eastern and western musical traditions to achieve global acclaim. He also engaged selectively with cinema, acting and composing music (like Ravi Shankar). His rigorous training in the classical tradition meant he didn’t get carried away by accolades, including five Grammys. In that sense, he was perfectly poised to be the face of a generation eclectic in its musical preferences and exposed to global sounds. The outpouring of grief following his demise suggests that his music spoke to them — and others as well.

Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On