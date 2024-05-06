Waiting for the voters to turn up

The general elections cross the halfway mark today as another 93 constituencies go to the polls — polling was completed in 190 constituencies in the first two phases. As per the 2019 results, the contest in the first two phases was near even, whereas the BJP swept the seats in the third phase — along with its allies it won 75 of the 93 third-phase seats in the last elections while the INDIA bloc won just 11. Political parties that have the skills to smell a win or a loss will be better placed to gauge the mood of the electorate by the end of polling Tuesday, something that should make itself evident in their outreach and messaging in the run-up to the fourth phase polling, on May 13.

One of the talking points of the past two phases was the dip in turnout, especially (according to anecdotal evidence) among women in the heartland. An analysis of polling data by this newspaper confirmed there has been a marginal dip in polling percentage-wise but concluded that no inference could be drawn from it. Still, this number will be closely watched, especially because, as an HT analysis shows, the constituencies voting Tuesday have always lagged in terms of turnout. Another talking point was the delay in the Election Commission of India (ECI) releasing the final polling figures. Hopefully, ECI will be quicker this time; the credibility of the institution is under scrutiny.

The BJP campaign led by Prime Minister Modi has mentioned the considerable achievements claimed by the government in its 10 years in power but focused more on the Opposition. The Congress and Opposition parties have claimed that the BJP could do away with reservation for deprived classes, something the party has denied. Expectedly, amidst all the polarising rhetoric, there have also been substantive conversations about the Constitution and where various parties stand.

Their behaviour shows that the electorate is likely both sensitive and respectful towards this founding document of the Republic, which they understand as the guarantor of their rights. All political parties have been quick to recognise this and nuance their positions to dispel any notions that they are disrespectful to constitutional values. This points to a deepening of democracy in the country, wherein the citizens also recognise the centrality of the Constitution in the democracy project.

That would be a welcome change — if only it had not been accompanied by the polarising rhetoric.