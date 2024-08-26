West must rein in Israel now

Israel’s “pre-emptive” strikes on the Hezbollah in Lebanon over the weekend and the latter’s retaliation were both short-lived affairs, and, fortunately, without any apparent civilian casualties. But the Israeli attack without any immediate provocation, even as West and Arab world-mediated ceasefire and hostage release talks with Hamas were on, underscores a rather alarming likelihood: that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t relish peace prospects, given that his political prospects hinge on the support of the extreme Right-wing in his country. This keeps him tied to his pursuit of a “total victory” in Gaza, a senseless goal by any reckoning. He has more incentive to stay in power, given the corruption charges that dog him and the investigations pending. Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Kfar Kila, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon, as it seen from Marjayoun town in south Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. AP/PTI (AP)

The ceasefire talks in Cairo failed on Sunday even though western allies of Israel, especially the US, remained hopeful that these would continue over the coming days. The latest attacks, however, have ensured that the already sputtering negotiations face an even steeper uphill path. The attacks have not gone down well with the US and other allies of Israel, and maybe it is time for them to pull support for Netanyahu’s war, decisively and materially.

The Joe Biden administration in the US stepped up naval presence in the region to deter Iran from its promised “direct response” to Israel assassinating then Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month, where he was present as a State guest for the swearing-in of new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian. But at the same time, it has been keen on mediating a sustained ceasefire plan, given its political considerations in the election season.

By avoiding civilian casualties in this round of fighting, both Netanyahu and Iran’s clerical regime (which backs the Hezbollah in Lebanon) are playing to their respective war-mongering galleries at a time when no one, including many within the Israeli establishment, wants the war to continue, let alone widen. Over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in Gaza, and 1,200 Israelis were killed by Hamas on October 7, 2023. If this humanitarian crisis was not enough, Gaza is fast becoming a political displacement and occupation crisis with land grab by the Israelis. So, unless the West reins in Netanyahu — the time for mere pressure is long past — the region and, by extension, the world will be held hostage indefinitely.