Why the House must debate CAG reports

The Delhi high court is right to censure the state government for its failure to place 14 reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) before the legislative assembly. These reports concern critical issues such as mitigation of vehicular air pollution, regulation and supply of liquor, and health infrastructure. CAG reports are not mere audits of public expenses meant for the archives. The government is mandated to present them before the assembly, where they need to be discussed to ensure that public funds are spent in the right manner and for the right objectives. The government owes an explanation as to why it has dragged its feet since its action is tantamount to blunting an instrument meant to increase transparency and accountability in governance. CAG is not a political institution and attempts to politicise it are uncalled for. The onus is on the executive to defend its record if CAG has found discrepancies in the use of public funds — it can’t simply refuse an open debate in the House on the reports.

