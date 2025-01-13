Menu Explore
Why the House must debate CAG reports

ByHT Editorial
Jan 13, 2025 08:16 PM IST

The onus is on the executive to defend its record if CAG has found discrepancies — it can’t simply refuse an open debate in the House on the reports.

The Delhi high court is right to censure the state government for its failure to place 14 reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) before the legislative assembly. These reports concern critical issues such as mitigation of vehicular air pollution, regulation and supply of liquor, and health infrastructure. CAG reports are not mere audits of public expenses meant for the archives. The government is mandated to present them before the assembly, where they need to be discussed to ensure that public funds are spent in the right manner and for the right objectives. The government owes an explanation as to why it has dragged its feet since its action is tantamount to blunting an instrument meant to increase transparency and accountability in governance. CAG is not a political institution and attempts to politicise it are uncalled for. The onus is on the executive to defend its record if CAG has found discrepancies in the use of public funds — it can’t simply refuse an open debate in the House on the reports.

The reluctance on the part of the government to engage with CAG reports may have to do with the latter’s findings. Select portions of these reports are now available in the public domain though they have not been independently verified. For instance, CAG has reportedly found that the state suffered a revenue loss of 2,026 crore due to alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s excise policy. This policy was scrapped following allegations of corruption and caused the arrest of multiple AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia. Similarly, another report is believed to suggest huge cost overruns in the renovation of the chief minister’s residence. Both topics are now talking points in the election campaign — as they should be.

