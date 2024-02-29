Yes Milord, the process is often punishment

The two-judge bench SC order clearing a person charged with abetting the suicide of his wife 30 years ago is noteworthy for two reasons. One, it has stressed an important principle that should guide law officers while invoking stringent provisions, in this specific case, Section 306 of the IPC (abetment to commit suicide). Two, the comment the Court made on the judicial process that “the criminal justice system of ours can itself be a punishment”. PREMIUM The SC has stressed an important principle that should guide law officers while invoking stringent provisions, in this specific case, Section 306 of the IPC (File image)

Section 306, IPC, introduced in the 19th century to combat Sati, has helped to ensure punishment in dowry harassment cases. However, as with many progressive legal interventions, it is often invoked without proper application of mind and wielded as a blunt instrument, often to calm lynch mobs. Suicide is always tricky to adjudicate as the action is influenced by complex social and psychological factors. Laying out the procedural safeguards to be followed, the SC called for “cogent and convincing proof” if abetment charges are made. “The court must remain very careful and vigilant in applying the correct principles of law governing the subject of abetment of suicide while appreciating the evidence on record,” judges said. Police and judicial officers should heed the SC.

Equally important is the SC’s remarks about the process becoming the punishment. Procedural delays are a troublesome feature of the Indian justice system. Many political cases are framed under the draconian UAPA and the accused end up in jails for extended periods. In the 2018 Elgar Parishad case, for instance, it took months for the chargesheet to be filed: Stan Swami, a Jesuit priest afflicted by Parkinson’s disease, died in 2021 after spending three years in prison as an undertrial. This breeds mistrust in the justice system. The Court’s self-reflective concern is appreciated. The challenge is to resolve it.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics Subscribe Now @1199/year Already Subscribed? Sign In