2026 polls: A watershed in Assam's politics | Number Theory

Did gerrymandering win Assam for the BJP?

This was the first assembly election in Assam after the 2023 delimitation, the first in the state after 1976. Allegations of gerrymandering – political favourable redrawing of constituency boundaries – have been made vis-à-vis the process. How true are they? One data-point makes it clear. Nine out of Assam’s 27 districts (as per the 2011 census) have a Muslim population share of 50% or more. The parties not aligned with the BJP won 36 assembly constituencies (ACs) in these districts in 2021. This time they have won just 19. The number of Muslim MLAs from these nine districts have fallen from 28 in 2021 to 19 in 2026. This strongly suggests that AC boundaries were redrawn in a way that Muslims became less important in at least some of the ACs in these districts. But is gerrymandering the only reason for the BJP’s spectacular showing this time? Another statistic cautions against jumping to such conclusions. In the districts with less than 50% Muslim population, the seat count of non-BJP aligned parties fell from 15 to just five. The number of ACs in the nine Muslim majority districts in Assam fell from 48 to 41 after delimitation. In 2021, the non-BJP alliance parties had won 36 out of the 48 (75%). This time they have won just 19 out of the 41 (46%). But it is their performance in the non-Muslim majority part of the state that has sunk even further: from 15 out of 78 (19%) in 2021 to just five out of 85 (5.9%). Delimitation is the icing on the cake for the BJP rather than the cake itself.