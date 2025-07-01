8 years of GST, India's key indirect tax reform | Number Theory
Jul 01, 2025
.
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is eight years old today. Many years in the making, GST has been the most important indirect tax reform in India till date. It did away with state-wise differences in indirect tax rates and created a unified indirect tax regime for trade in goods and services in India. This was expected to facilitate ease of doing business and also help prevent tax evasion. Because the reform entailed doing away with state-wise differences in taxes it also required a significant erosion of fiscal autonomy available to state governments, making it a politically delicate exercise. How has the GST performed in the last eight years? Here are three charts which try to answer this question.
