A database of India’s Muslim MLAs and MPs - Part 1 | Number Theory

Muslim representation has varied, but their underrepresentation has been permanent

Muslims have a share of 5.7% and 6.7% in the 9533 Lok Sabha MPs and 64009 MLAs elected in India since 1952. Both these numbers are significantly lower than their population share in India which has increased from 9.8% to 14.2% between the 1951 and 2011 census. Share of Muslim MPs reached a peak in 1980 elections when it was 9.3%. It fell to an all-time low of 4.2% in 2014, the first election in which the BJP achieved a parliamentary majority of its own. It has recovered marginally from that trough in the subsequent elections. The share of Muslim MLAs shows lower volatility than MPs and reached its decadal peak in the 2000s when it was 7.3%. While the period from 2021 until now shows the share to be the highest, the number will likely come down when more states go to poll in what remains of the decade as the high Muslim share states have already had two elections.