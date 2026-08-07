Atrophy of the elephant: How BSP lost Uttar Pradesh | Number Theory

Technically national, the BSP was pretty much restricted to being an Uttar Pradesh party

The BSP was recognised as a national party in 1997. Its founder Kanshi Ram started his politics from Punjab. However, Uttar Pradesh is where it managed to break political ground and eventually storm the gates of power. This can be seen even in the overall state-wise break-up of BSP MLAs and MPs. Of the 696 MLAs the party has had so far, 564 or 81% came from Uttar Pradesh alone. Of its 86 Lok Sabha MPs, 76 are from Uttar Pradesh. This underscores both the success and failure of the BSP’s larger political project. It managed to win India’s largest state but could not really find traction for its larger ideology outside it.