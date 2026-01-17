BJP cements its Maharashtra dominance | Number Theory

The results of municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra have underlined the message which emerged from the 2024 assembly elections in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the clear political leader in the state and this holds even if it decides to sometimes be a little tough with its alliance partners. The Congress, on the other hand, appears to be headed on a path of implosion and political irrelevance in the state’s politics. Here are three charts which explain this argument in detail.

PTI picture