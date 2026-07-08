Consumption of petro goods nears normal | Number Theory

Growth rebounded to normal levels for petrol and diesel consumption in June, but not for ATF

HT reported on June 3 that petrol and diesel consumption had not contracted up to May despite the West Asia crisis. However, consumption growth had slowed compared to long-term averages. While part of this slow growth could have been attributed to price hikes leading to demand destruction, June data supports the claim that there was also an aspect of supply constraint to the story. While retail prices remained where they were in May, the growth in the consumption of petrol-diesel was back to long-term averages in June. ATF consumption growth was, however, still sluggish.