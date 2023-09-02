News / Editors Pick / Delhi University Opens Upgrade Window for DU UG Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2

Delhi University Opens Upgrade Window for DU UG Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 02, 2023 06:58 PM IST

University of Delhi opens the window for upgrades on September 2-3. Results of DU UG sports supernumerary quota round 2 on September 4.

The University of Delhi opened the window for upgrades today, September 2, and it will be open until 4:59 PM on September 3. On September 4, 2023, the results of DU UG sports supernumerary quota round 2 will be declared. From September 4 and 5, shortlisted candidates must accept the seats allocated to them in the supernumerary quota.

Delhi University Opens Upgrade Window for DU UG Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2
Delhi University Opens Upgrade Window for DU UG Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2

The last date for the submission of the admission fees is September 7 till 4:49 pm.

“It is mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the SPORTS SUPERNUMERARY QUOTA ROUND II. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the SPORTS SUPERNUMERARY QUOTA ROUND - I| will forfeit the candidate's claim of the seat allocated in the previous round i.e. SPORTS SUPERNUMERARY QUOTA ROUND -I”, reads the official notification.

There will be no further Sports Supernumerary Quota Rounds for Undergraduate Programmes in 2023 or 2024, and the seats allotted to candidates in the Ports Supernumerary Quota Round 2 will be final.

DU Sports Supernumerary Quota Admission Round-II

Upgrade window for only sports Supernumerary quotaSeptember 2 to September 3
Declaration of the allocation in sports supernumerary quotaSeptember 4
Candidates to accept the Allocates seats in Supernumerary quotaSeptember 4 to September 5
Colleges to verify and approve the online applicationSeptember 5 to September 6
Last date to submit admission feesSeptember 7
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out