Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Four charts which explain US’s national debt | Number Theory

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Updated on: Sept 12, 2025 03:00 am IST

.

US national debt surged past the $37 trillion mark in August, years ahead of the Congressional Budget Office’s 2020 estimate which had not expected the milestone to be reached until the next decade. Who owns the debt of the US? How soon will it mature? And how does the US compare on these parameters against other countries?

An employee counts US dollar banknotes at a currency exchange in New Delhi, India, on Aug. 30(Bloomberg)
An employee counts US dollar banknotes at a currency exchange in New Delhi, India, on Aug. 30(Bloomberg)
Who owns the debt of the US?
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Four charts which explain US’s national debt | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On