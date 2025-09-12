Four charts which explain US’s national debt | Number Theory
Updated on: Sept 12, 2025 03:00 am IST
US national debt surged past the $37 trillion mark in August, years ahead of the Congressional Budget Office’s 2020 estimate which had not expected the milestone to be reached until the next decade. Who owns the debt of the US? How soon will it mature? And how does the US compare on these parameters against other countries?
Who owns the debt of the US?
