Housing, the in-house tax-haven and its headwinds | Number Theory

So, what explains this dichotomy?

This is an important question to ask, given what the data shows. Answering this in a water-tight manner will require more data than is readily available: granular information on changes in tax rates across states, geographical distribution of housing loans to match the tax data, etc. Anecdotally, one can say that states have not reduced tax rates drastically. In fact, many have even increased it. Then, there is also the question of circle rates which set the minimum value of property. How effectively they have kept pace with market prices is a difficult question to answer. However, circle rates too have not fallen over time. Another, more provocative question awaits. Logically speaking, the tax-housing loan ratio could also fall if house sales are not financed by loans, either entirely or partially. Either of them will require a large increase in net worth of house buyers i.e. households. Most economic data do not suggest a radical departure in terms of household income growth during this period. Another possibility could be that a shift towards greater share of transaction values being shared in undisclosed incomes which would require neither housing loans nor tax payments. A growing demand from the shadow income economy could very well be keeping the housing market from a price correction. It might be serving tax evasion purposes effectively, but both the government and households might be paying the price in terms of lower taxes and rising unaffordability of houses. Given the data presented above, this perhaps deserves more attention than being dismissed as just a conspiracy theory.