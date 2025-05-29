Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
How consumer sentiment in rural, urban India differs | Number Theory

ByRoshan Kishore
May 29, 2025 08:57 AM IST

.

The Reserve Bank of India published data for its rural consumer confidence survey (R-CCS) for the first time in April 2025. R-CCS data has been published from September 2023 onwards in sync with the period for which we have the Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS) data. CCS is based on surveys in 19 major Indian cities. A comparison of R-CCS and CCS data shows that consumer sentiment is more bullish in rural areas than urban areas. What explains this difference ? A detailed examination of the data produces more questions than answers. The below charts explain this argument in detail.

Customers at a vegetable market.(Parveen Kumar/ HT File Photo)
