How do Indians use ChatGPT? | Number Theory
On October 26, Open AI released a report which gave data on 165 work activities across 100 countries from July 2024 to September 2026
India is one of the largest markets for ChatGPT, Open AI’s generative Artificial Intelligence chatbot. It is also the first widely adopted chatbot powered by a large language model (LLM), and rivals have since followed with more such products. On October 26, Open AI released a report which gave data on 165 work activities across 100 countries from July 2024 to September 2026. How do Indians use ChatGPT? How has this changed in the last two years? Here are some findings from the data released by OpenAI.
- Older population has seen an increase in share of ChatGPT usersIn July 2024, people aged 18-24 accounted for more than 52% of ChatGPT use in India. The share of users aged 45 and above was just 4%. The age gap persists, but it has narrowed. In fact, every age cohort apart from the 18-24-year-olds has increased its share of ChatGPT use over the last two years. This is in keeping with the trend across all 100 countries.
- Move over nerds, ChatGPT is now more popular for hacks and memesWhat do Indians use ChatGPT for? The OpenAI data classifies it into work and non-work uses with subcategories in each. The most important finding from the data, both across work and non-work, is that the share of users seeking technical help has fallen while practical help and multimedia categories have seen the biggest increase.
- More users are “expressing” to ChatGPT than “asking” it nowWhat are people using ChatGPT at work for? The data gives three broad use-categories to answer this question: asking, doing and expressing. The report classifies “asking” as seeking information or advice that will help the user be better informed or make better decisions, whether at work, school, or in personal life. “Doing” messages instruct ChatGPT to perform tasks for the user. “Expressing” statements neither ask for information nor instruct the chatbot to perform a task. About half of the users consistently asked ChatGPT to do things for them in both July 2024 and September 2026. The share of users asking questions has fallen, which has led to an increase in those expressing themselves to ChatGPT. While the share of users of non-work messages asking ChatGPT for doing related tasks is smaller, the broad trend is same as work, with a fall in asking and rise in expressing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShreya Khandelwal
Shreya Khandelwal is a trainee (data) at Hindustan Times and part of the team that produces Number Theory, a daily data story feature of the paper’s print edition. Her primary responsibility on the team is to cover economic stories using publicly-available datasets. She also contributes to reporting on the economy for the newspaper's business section. Before joining the Hindustan Times newsroom in June 2026, she completed her MA in Economics from Azim Premji University and BA (Prog.) in Economics and Mathematics from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi. During her master's, she interned at the Centre for Analytical Finance (Indian School of Business), where she provided inputs on the industrial sector for the Telangana Rising 2047 vision project and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) where she worked on industrial pathways in developed and developing countries and foreign trade agreements.Read More