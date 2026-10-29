How do Indians use ChatGPT? | Number Theory

More users are “expressing” to ChatGPT than “asking” it now

What are people using ChatGPT at work for? The data gives three broad use-categories to answer this question: asking, doing and expressing. The report classifies “asking” as seeking information or advice that will help the user be better informed or make better decisions, whether at work, school, or in personal life. “Doing” messages instruct ChatGPT to perform tasks for the user. “Expressing” statements neither ask for information nor instruct the chatbot to perform a task. About half of the users consistently asked ChatGPT to do things for them in both July 2024 and September 2026. The share of users asking questions has fallen, which has led to an increase in those expressing themselves to ChatGPT. While the share of users of non-work messages asking ChatGPT for doing related tasks is smaller, the broad trend is same as work, with a fall in asking and rise in expressing.