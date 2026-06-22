How good are major states in raising taxes? | Number Theory

Two states-- Kerala and Tamil Nadu -- that elected new governments in the latest election cycle have presented White Papers on their fiscal health, or lack thereof. State finances have increasingly emerged as a critical nerve of India’s overall fiscal health. States have lost some fiscal autonomy after the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and they are also rolling out more and more populist schemes to win elections. This has made states’ ability to mobilise revenue more important than ever. HT analysed the revenue mobilisation performance of India’s major states using a recently released report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), which provides fiscal data from 2015-16 to 2024-25. Here are three key takeaways from the analysis.

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