How good are major states in raising taxes? | Number Theory

Revenue raising capacity varies across taxes for states

The tax powers available to states differ significantly from those of the Union government, which taxes income, corporate profits, imports and collects GST before sharing proceeds. While GST and VAT on petroleum products account for a large share of state revenues, states also raise money stamp duty, motor vehicle taxes and excise duties on alcohol. Outside GST, states retain greater policy autonomy. This makes it interesting to look at ratio of GSDP with individual taxes. Once again, the results are interesting. For example, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh are among the strongest performers in excise revenue mobilisation. Kerala, counter-intuitively, records the lowest excise-to-GSDP ratio excluding prohibition states and is followed closely by Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra, Kerala, and Telangana report an exceptional taxes on goods and sales to GSDP ratio while West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh performs poorly on this front—taxes on goods and sales here include state GST and sales/VAT taxes. One way to measure this variation is the coefficient of variation (CV), which is calculated as the standard deviation divided by the mean and shows how much each tax head’s tax-to-GSDP ratio varies across states. By this measure, taxes on goods and sales is the most uniform tax head, with a CV of 0.12, while the residual ‘others’ category is most uneven, with a CV of 0.81. But among comparable named tax heads, stamp duty is the most uneven with a CV of 0.46 if excise, which is skewed by states with prohibition, is set aside.