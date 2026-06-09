How good or bad are the monsoon rains so far? | Number Theory

June 1 to September 30 is India’s official monsoon season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the arrival of monsoon weather system in Kerala on June 4, three days behind schedule. According to the IMD’s announcement on June 8, the monsoon has traveled quite fast and arrived as far as Solapur in Maharashtra so far. Does this mean the monsoon is off to a good start? It is best to exercise caution before jumping to such a conclusion.

The monsoon made landfall in Kerala on June 4, three days after its normal onset date of June 1.(HT Photo)

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