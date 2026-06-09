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How good or bad are the monsoon rains so far? | Number Theory
India’s total rainfall is less than usual from June 1 to June 8, the latest period for which IMD has published gridded rainfall data.
Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 07:35 am IST
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June 1 to September 30 is India’s official monsoon season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the arrival of monsoon weather system in Kerala on June 4, three days behind schedule. According to the IMD’s announcement on June 8, the monsoon has traveled quite fast and arrived as far as Solapur in Maharashtra so far. Does this mean the monsoon is off to a good start? It is best to exercise caution before jumping to such a conclusion.
How good or bad are the monsoon rains so far?
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