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How temperature-pressure tango crimps monsoon rain | Number Theory

The first part of this series showed that winds that blow from the southwest to cause monsoon rains are not just driven by faster heating of land than the ocean

Updated on: May 27, 2026 06:46 am IST
By Abhishek Jha
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The real gradient between the Indian Ocean and the Indian landmass exists higher up in the atmosphere. It is this gradient that drives the monsoon and which the El Nino suppresses. How exactly does the El Nino suppress the gradient? The short answer is that this happens through the interplay of temperature and pressure. The long answer is as follows.

Residents of Vivekanand Camp in Delhi's Chanakyapuri fill empty vessels from a water tank on a hot summer afternoon on May 26.(Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)
How temperature-pressure tango crimps monsoon rain
 
number theory
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