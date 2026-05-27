How temperature-pressure tango crimps monsoon rain | Number Theory

Monsoon is caused by the general shift of a low-pressure region north of the equator

The first part of this series explained that the monsoon is triggered by the temperature difference between the Indian landmass and the Indian Ocean becoming positive higher up in the atmosphere. Since air becomes less dense with heat, this also means that the pressure over Indian landmass is lower than over the Indian Ocean. A warm central-eastern Pacific – this is what El Nino is – is able to affect this because the gradient is not unique to India. How so? One theory is that it is set up simply as a result of the northward movement of the sun. As one moves from the spring equinox (sun falls directly over the equator on this day) month of March to the monsoon month of June, the latitude band of maximum solar heating shifts from the equator towards the latitudes of India, also bringing the band of low pressure along. This turns India into a place of lower pressure than the ocean, from where winds blow towards it.