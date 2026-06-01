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How to read IMD's 2026 monsoon forecast | Number Theory
The prospect of an El Nino developing this year was already evident before IMD issued its April 13 forecast.
Published on: Jun 01, 2026 06:17 am IST
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on May 29 that the June-September monsoon season will see “below normal” rainfall this year, a category defined as rainfall below 96% of the Long Period Average (LPA), or the average rainfall recorded during 1971-2020. The direction of the May 29 forecast – the second and final pre-season forecast – was the same as the first pre-season forecast issued on April 13. However, expected rainfall was revised down from 92% of LPA to 90%. How accurate are IMD’s pre-season forecasts, and why did it lower its rainfall estimate? Here are three charts that answer these questions.
How to read IMD's 2026 monsoon forecast
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