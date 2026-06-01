How to read IMD's 2026 monsoon forecast | Number Theory

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on May 29 that the June-September monsoon season will see “below normal” rainfall this year, a category defined as rainfall below 96% of the Long Period Average (LPA), or the average rainfall recorded during 1971-2020. The direction of the May 29 forecast – the second and final pre-season forecast – was the same as the first pre-season forecast issued on April 13. However, expected rainfall was revised down from 92% of LPA to 90%. How accurate are IMD’s pre-season forecasts, and why did it lower its rainfall estimate? Here are three charts that answer these questions.

Sudden downpour over the weekend significantly brought down the mercury in New Delhi.(Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)