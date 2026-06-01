How to read IMD's 2026 monsoon forecast | Number Theory

IMD’s El Nino forecasts have historically had the lowest accuracy, but there appears to be some improvement recently

As HT explained in a two-part series last week, one factor with a strong influence on the monsoon is conditions in the Pacific Ocean. Warmer-than-normal temperatures in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean (called El Nino) suppress monsoon rains, while cooler-than-normal temperatures (called La Nina) enhance monsoon rains. A developing El Nino is a big reason the IMD has predicted below-normal rainfall this monsoon. However, this must be read with the fact that the quantitative error in IMD’s forecast almost doubles in an El Nino year: from around 4-5% of LPA in La Nina or neutral conditions to around 9-10% in an El Nino year. There appears to be some improvement in the five-six (whether one counts a monsoon as an El Nino monsoon depends somewhat on how one defines it) El Nino-affected monsoon seasons since 2009. However, given this is a recent change, one will have to wait to see if the recent improvement means that IMD has overcome the challenges of predicting monsoon rains in an El Nino year.