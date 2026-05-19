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India's equity market story could have been worse | Number Theory
The Iran war has deepened the pressure on Indian markets, but foreign selling had begun much earlier.
Published on: May 19, 2026 08:03 am IST
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India’s benchmark equity market index, BSE Sensex is down nearly 12% on a year-to-date basis. The bearish sentiment is not just a reflection of the ongoing geo-economic turbulence because of the ongoing war in West Asia. And an HT analysis shows that things would have much worse if not for the domestic savings being channelised into the markets as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continue to sell.
India's equity market story could have been worse
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