India's equity market story could have been worse | Number Theory

India’s benchmark equity market index, BSE Sensex is down nearly 12% on a year-to-date basis. The bearish sentiment is not just a reflection of the ongoing geo-economic turbulence because of the ongoing war in West Asia. And an HT analysis shows that things would have much worse if not for the domestic savings being channelised into the markets as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continue to sell.

BSE Sensex in Mumbai.(Reuters File)

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