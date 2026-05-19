India's equity market story could have been worse | Number Theory

How bad is the current correction in markets?

A 12% year-to-date fall looks pretty bad. But this is not the first bear run on the Senex. How bad is this compared to past troughs in the market.? HT has compared BSE Sensex daily values in relation to its previous peaks to put this in perspective. The data shows that while this is not the worst downward rally in the markets, it is not insignificant either. On May 18, the Sensex was down 12.26% compared to the previous peak of 85,836 on September 26, 2024. This is ranked the 4,580th lowest among the 10,232 (bottom half) days on which the index was down compared to a previous peak since 1979; but 840th lowest of 3,768 (bottom 25%) such days since the global financial crisis (post-2009); and 68th lowest of 1,207 (bottom 6%) such days since the pandemic (after 2020).