India’s uneven summer: Cooler, yet scorching | Number Theory

On May 19, Delhi’s Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum of 45.1°C, while Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded a maximum of 48.2°C -- the highest for any place in India this year. Summer, after a long break, is finally back. However, despite the heat, 2026 remains among India’s coolest summers in recent decades, according to an HT analysis of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) gridded temperature dataset.

Children cool off in a small pond near the Yamuna river in New Delhi on Wednesday.(Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)

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