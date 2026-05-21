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India’s uneven summer: Cooler, yet scorching | Number Theory

Around 56% of the country breached the 40°C threshold on May 18 and 52% on May 19, against the usual 35% for this time of the year.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 06:43 am IST
By Abhishek Jha
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On May 19, Delhi’s Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum of 45.1°C, while Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded a maximum of 48.2°C -- the highest for any place in India this year. Summer, after a long break, is finally back. However, despite the heat, 2026 remains among India’s coolest summers in recent decades, according to an HT analysis of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) gridded temperature dataset.

Children cool off in a small pond near the Yamuna river in New Delhi on Wednesday.(Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)
India’s uneven summer: Cooler, yet scorching
 
number theory
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