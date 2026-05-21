Advertisement
...
India’s uneven summer: Cooler, yet scorching | Number Theory
Around 56% of the country breached the 40°C threshold on May 18 and 52% on May 19, against the usual 35% for this time of the year.
Updated on: May 21, 2026 06:43 am IST
Advertisement
On May 19, Delhi’s Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum of 45.1°C, while Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded a maximum of 48.2°C -- the highest for any place in India this year. Summer, after a long break, is finally back. However, despite the heat, 2026 remains among India’s coolest summers in recent decades, according to an HT analysis of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) gridded temperature dataset.
India’s uneven summer: Cooler, yet scorching
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Advertisement{{/htLoading}}
{{#usCountry}}
{{/usCountry}}