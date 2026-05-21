India’s uneven summer: Cooler, yet scorching | Number Theory

Which places are experiencing the worst heat?

In terms of absolute maximum temperatures – this is important at least for outdoor activity in the summer – 49% of India averaged a maximum of over 40°C in the three days ending May 19. Around 3% of the country – covering small regions in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan – averaged a maximum of over 45°C. The only places that did not breach the 40°C threshold were the hilly regions in the north, eastern and north-eastern states, and the coastal regions in peninsular India. A comparison with the normal for these three days shows that not breaching the threshold did not mean a usual maximum in all places. For example, the maximum in large parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh in the north and Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand in the east was at least 1°C above normal although such regions did not breach the 40°C threshold. Parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand recorded maximum temperatures over 3°C above normal. As expected, in places where the maximum temperature breached the 40°C threshold, a higher upward deviation from normal was relatively more common. Warmer than normal maximum is also expected in the week ending May 28 in most places that experienced warmer than normal maximum in the three days ending May 19, according to IMD’s extended range forecast.