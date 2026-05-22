Is the war's energy shock shifting gears in India now? | Number Theory

Will demand destruction move to sectors outside LPG?

This is the most interesting question. So far, the heavy lifting of demand destruction has been done by LPG. Will this have to move to other commodities such as petrol and diesel if the war does not end and supplies do not resume? Are anecdotal reports of petrol pumps running dry signs that some of this is already happening? One will have to wait for more data and developments in West Asia to confirm or reject this decisively. At the moment, it is useful to end with a chart which shows how the last two months are almost the polar opposite of what the peak of the pandemic lockdown was. In April 2020, petrol and diesel consumption tanked while LPG consumption was stable. People were cooking but not moving because of the lockdown. In March and April 2026, LPG consumption has fallen by a large amount without a concomitant fall in petrol/diesel consumption. Can the Indian economy, if global supplies do not normalise, maintain this uneasy equilibrium? We will know the answer soon.