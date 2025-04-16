Menu Explore
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
Karnataka's broken political economy | Number Theory

By Roshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha
Apr 16, 2025 08:45 AM IST

.

The first part of this series explained why the Siddaramaiah government’s plan to re-stratify reservations in the state is a risky political strategy that aims to resurrect the AHNDA coalition which Devraj Urs perfected in the 1970s. The second part of this series will argue that this politically risky move might have been motivated by the state’s broken political economy which has led to entrenched inequality.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (middle) with deputy CM DK Shivakumar and speaker UT Khader at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (ANI)
Karnataka’s broken political economy
Follow Us On