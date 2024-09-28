Making the right moves, on and off the chess board

A dive into a database of about 475,000 chess players from across the world shows that India has made significant strides in the past decade
India’s double win at the 45th Chess Olympiad — the most prestigious team competition in world chess — has been in the making for about a decade. A sizeable number of Indians at the top, and at the top of their game, enabled India to field formidable quartets in both the men’s and women’s competitions. And the march may not stop here.
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!