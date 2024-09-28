Menu Explore
Making the right moves, on and off the chess board

ByVatsal Bharti, howindialives.com
Sep 28, 2024 12:56 PM IST

A dive into a database of about 475,000 chess players from across the world shows that India has made significant strides in the past decade

India’s double win at the 45th Chess Olympiad — the most prestigious team competition in world chess — has been in the making for about a decade. A sizeable number of Indians at the top, and at the top of their game, enabled India to field formidable quartets in both the men’s and women’s competitions. And the march may not stop here.

The Indian chess players with their 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 gold medals during a felicitation programme by All India Chess Federation, in Delhi.(Sanjay Sharma)
The Indian chess players with their 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 gold medals during a felicitation programme by All India Chess Federation, in Delhi.(Sanjay Sharma)
