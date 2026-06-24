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Monsoon's progress is bad, but not unprecedented | Number Theory

There are 10 years since 1901 when June ended with a deficit of 30% or more, of which three - 2019 (30.5%), 2014 (41.3%), 2009 (43.5%) – were not too long ago.

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 08:20 am IST
By Abhishek Jha
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June, the first month of India’s monsoon season quadrimestre, has just one week left. So far, monsoon rainfall, which brings three-fourth of India’s annual rains, has been disappointing despite signs that the weather system’s stall might be finally ending. As the country prepares for a below normal monsoon, the only silver lining is mitigation efforts need not go very far in time. Here is a longer explanation of the argument.

Girls dance in the rain during monsoon shower in Mumbai.(AP)
Monsoon progress is bad, but not unprecedented
 
number theory
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