Monsoon's progress is bad, but not unprecedented | Number Theory

June, the first month of India’s monsoon season quadrimestre, has just one week left. So far, monsoon rainfall, which brings three-fourth of India’s annual rains, has been disappointing despite signs that the weather system’s stall might be finally ending. As the country prepares for a below normal monsoon, the only silver lining is mitigation efforts need not go very far in time. Here is a longer explanation of the argument.

Girls dance in the rain during monsoon shower in Mumbai.(AP)

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